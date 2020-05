BRIEF-Isofol: Arfolitixorin Gets Additional Clinical Patent Approval In US

May 5 (Reuters) - Isofol Medical AB (publ):

* ISOFOL’S DRUG CANDIDATE ARFOLITIXORIN RECEIVES ADDITIONAL CLINICAL PATENT APPROVAL IN THE UNITED STATES

* TODAY ANNOUNCED APPROVAL OF A CLINICAL PATENT FOR ARFOLITIXORIN IN UNITED STATES

* PATENT EXPIRES IN 2038 AND IS A DIVISIONAL PATENT FOR MASTER PATENT GRANTED IN US IN MAY 2019

* NOW GRANTED PATENT (US 10,639,311) IS MORE SPECIFICALLY FOCUSED ON DOSE REGIMEN USED IN ONGOING CLINICAL AGENT STUDY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)