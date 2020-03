BRIEF-Isofol Intends To Carry Out Rights Issue Of SEK 150 Million

March 30 (Reuters) - Isofol Medical AB (publ):

* ISOFOL ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO CARRY OUT A FULLY GUARANTEED PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS ISSUE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 150 MILLION AND A POTENTIAL OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION OF UP TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 30 MILLION

* POTENTIAL OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION WILL BE CONDITIONAL UPON RIGHTS ISSUE BEING OVERSUBSCRIBED

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IN RIGHTS ISSUE AND POTENTIAL OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION WILL NOT EXCEED SEK 9 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)