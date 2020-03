BRIEF-Isofol Medical: More Patients To Benefit From Arfolitixorin

March 30 (Reuters) - Isofol Medical AB (publ):

* GENE EXPRESSION DATA FROM NEW ANALYSIS METHOD SUPPORTS THAT A LARGER PROPORTION OF PATIENTS WILL BENEFIT FROM ARFOLITIXORIN

* DATA FROM OPTIMIZED GENE EXPRESSION METHOD VALIDATED BY TATAA BIOCENTER AB, COMPARED WITH DATA BASED ON PRE-COMMERCIAL GENE EXPRESSION METHOD, SHOWS AN INCREASE OF PROPORTION OF PATIENTS HAVING LOWER ABCC3 GENE EXPRESSION I.E. 66.6% TO 75%

* LARGER PROPORTION OF PATIENTS, I.E. THOSE WITH LOW ABCC3 EXPRESSION, COULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT BETTER EFFECT OF ARFOLITIXORIN THAN CURRENTLY USED PRODRUGS (LEUCOVORIN) ON PFS AND ULTIMATELY ON OVERALL SURVIVAL

* PROGRESSION FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) BENEFIT FOR THOSE WITH A HIGH ABCC3 GENE EXPRESSION HAS INCREASED BY 1.1 MONTHS, NOW SHOWING A 4.7 MONTH DIFFERENCE FROM THOSE WITH A LOW ABBC3 GENE EXPRESSION