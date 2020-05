May 7 (Reuters) - Isofol Medical AB (publ):

* ISOFOL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESOLVE ON A FULLY GUARANTEED PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS ISSUE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 150 MILLION

* ISOFOL MEDICAL AB (PUBL) - WILL RECEIVE APPROXIMATELY SEK 150 MILLION BEFORE TRANSACTION COSTS

* ISOFOL MEDICAL AB (PUBL) - IS AUTHORIZED TO CARRY OUT A DIRECTED ISSUE WITH DEVIATION FROM SHAREHOLDERS’ PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS OF UP TO ABOUT SEK 30 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)