June 3 (Reuters) - Isofol Medical AB (publ):

* ISOFOL’S RIGHTS ISSUE OVERSUBSCRIBED

* THROUGH RIGHTS ISSUE AND OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION, ISOFOL WILL RECEIVE PROCEEDS AMOUNTING TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 180 MILLION BEFORE TRANSACTION COSTS.