May 3 (Reuters) - IsoRay Inc:

* ISORAY ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 REVENUE OF $1.57 MILLION, 23 PCT THIRD QUARTER-OVER-THIRD QUARTER INCREASE

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP AT LEAST 20 PERCENT