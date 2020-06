June 2 (Reuters) - IsoRay Inc:

* SECOND TEN YEAR DATA REPORT DEMONSTRATES EFFICACY OF ISORAY’S CESIUM-131 INTERNAL RADIATION THERAPY IN THE TREATMENT OF PROSTATE CANCER

* ISORAY INC - AS CO’S DATABASE MATURES, EXPECT TEN-YEAR OUTCOME IN GROUP TREATED WITH CELSIUS-131 TO IMPROVE SIGNIFICANTLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: