May 15 (Reuters) - ISOteam Ltd:

* ISOTEAM SEES FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR FY ENDING 30 JUNE TO BE MATERIALLY IMPACTED

* REVENUE IN SECOND HALF OF FY2020 IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE SIGNIFICANTLY

* EXPECTING LONGER COLLECTION PERIOD DURING CLOSURE PERIODS

* UNABLE TO QUANTIFY NOR DETERMINE TRUE EXTENT OF FINANCIAL IMPACT BEYOND FY2020

* PROBABLE DECLINE IN REVENUE, NET INCOME NOT EXPECTED TO AFFECT ABILITY TO CONTINUE AS GOING CONCERN