Jan 23 (Reuters) - ISP Global Ltd:

* ‍GROUP IS EXPECTED TO RECORD A CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍NON-RECURRING LISTING EXPENSES OF S$2.4 MILLION INCURRED DURING SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DEC 2017​