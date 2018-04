April 18 (Reuters) - Isra Vision AG:

* ISRA EXPANDS MARKET POSITION WITH TECHNOLOGY OFFENSIVE FOR DISPLAY GLASS INSPECTION

* MAJOR ORDER FROM THIN GLASS MANUFACTURER CONFIRMS STRATEGIC BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

* HAS GOTTEN OFF TO A DYNAMIC START IN NEW 2017/2018 FINANCIAL YEAR

* PLANS FURTHER REVENUE GROWTH IN LOW DOUBLE DIGIT RANGE WITH PROFIT MARGINS AT LEAST STABLE ON THEIR CURRENT HIGH LEVELS

* NEW ORDER WITH A VOLUME OF AROUND 3.5 MILLION EUROS