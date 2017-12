BRIEF-Isra Vision ‍FY EBT Up 11% At 28.0 Million Euros ​

Dec 15 (Reuters) - ISRA VISION AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: ISRA AGAIN MATCHES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE: HEADING FOR THE NEXT REVENUE LEVEL WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH RATES

* FY REVENUES AT 143.0 MILLION EUROS, PLUS 11% (FY 15/16: 128.8 MILLION EUROS)

* ‍FY EBT GROWTH OF 11% TO 28.0 MILLION EUROS (FY 15/16: 25.2 MILLION EUROS)​

* ‍GUIDANCE FOR 2017/2018: CONTINUED DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH WITH AT LEAST STABLE MARGINS​

* FY ORDER BACKLOG OF CURRENTLY MORE THAN 90 MILLION EUROS GROSS (PY: 85 MILLION EUROS GROSS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)