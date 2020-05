May 12 (Reuters) - ISRA VISION AG:

* OUTLOOK FOR THE CURRENT FISCAL YEAR PESSIMISTIC IN TERMS OF GROWTH DUE TO THE EFFECTS OF THE COVID 19 PANDEMIC

* OUTLOOK 2020: SUPPLY CHAINS AND HANDLING OF PROJECTS AT ISRA'S CUSTOMERS VISIBILITY FOR A CONCRETE FORECAST REMAINS VERY LIMITED