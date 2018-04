April 26 (Reuters) - Isra Vision AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: ISRA VISION AG: BOOST IN DEMAND FOR 3D INSPECTION OF SMARTPHONES: NEW MAJOR ORDER AND CURRENT PORTFOLIO ADDITIONS GENERATE ADDITIONAL BUSINESS IMPULSES

* HAS RECEIVED A MAJOR ORDER FROM AN INTERNATIONALLY LEADING MANUFACTURER FOR 3D INSPECTION OF SMARTPHONE HOUSINGS

ORDER TOTALS TO A VOLUME OF APPROX. 4 MILLION EUROS