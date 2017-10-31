FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Israel Chemicals Ltd - ‍by its subsidiary DSW signed an agreement for salt harvesting project​
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico's path to restore power shifts after Whitefish exit
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico's path to restore power shifts after Whitefish exit
Chinese stores slash iPhone 8 prices as much as 20 percent
Apple
Chinese stores slash iPhone 8 prices as much as 20 percent
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
China
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 11:34 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Israel Chemicals Ltd - ‍by its subsidiary DSW signed an agreement for salt harvesting project​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd

* ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd - ‍by its subsidiary Dead Sea Works (DSW) signed an agreement for first stage of salt harvesting project​

* ICL Israel Chemicals - ‍under contract , selected co will commence building special dredger dedicated to harvesting project, in amount of US$ 280 million​

* ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd - ‍agreement will enable salt harvesting operations to begin in first half of 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.