BRIEF-Israel Chemicals Ltd - ‍by its subsidiary DSW signed an agreement for salt harvesting project​

Oct 31 (Reuters) - ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd

* ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd - ‍by its subsidiary Dead Sea Works (DSW) signed an agreement for first stage of salt harvesting project​

* ICL Israel Chemicals - ‍under contract , selected co will commence building special dredger dedicated to harvesting project, in amount of US$ 280 million​

* ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd - ‍agreement will enable salt harvesting operations to begin in first half of 2019​