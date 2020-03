March 9 (Reuters) - Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd:

* ISRAEL PATENT OFFICE GRANTS NEW PATENT COVERING ENLIVEX’S ALLOCETRA IMMUNOTHERAPY TREATMENT

* ENLIVEX - ALLOCETRA, AN EXPERIMENTAL THERAPY MAY POTENTIALLY BE AN EFFECTIVE TREATMENT TO RESTORE ORGAN FUNCTION, PREVENT MORTALITY OF COVID-19 PATIENTS