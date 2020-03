March 17 (Reuters) - Pluristem Therapeutics Inc:

* ISRAELI MINISTRY OF HEALTH CLEARS A PATH TO ALLOW PER PATIENT COMPASSIONATE USE TREATMENT OF COVID-19 PATIENTS WITH PLURISTEM’S PLX CELLS

* PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC - PLURISTEM HAS NOT YET SUBMITTED ANY REQUEST FOR TREATMENT OF A SPECIFIC COVID-19 PATIENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: