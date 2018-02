BRIEF-Israeli Tax Authority Issues Tax Ruling On Galmed Pharma's Unit

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS -ISRAELI TAX AUTHORITY ISSUED TAX RULING GRANTING CO‘S UNIT “PREFERRED TECHNOLOGICAL ENTERPRISE” STATUS, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS

* GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS - GRANT OF “PREFERRED TECHNOLOGICAL ENTERPRISE” STATUS MEANS UNIT TO BE SUBJECT TO REDUCED ISRAELI CORPORATE TAX RATE

* GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS - TAX RULING APPLIES FOR 5 YRS UNTIL 2022, MAY BE EXTENDED FURTHER SUBJECT TO MEETING SOME REQUIREMENTS - SEC FILING Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2GXcbYX) Further company coverage: