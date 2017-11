Nov 21 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi Le Israel Bm

* Israel’s Bank Leumi posted third quarter net profit of 820 million shekels, down from 919 million shekels a year earlier.

* Bank Leumi had a Q3 net profit view of 686 million shekels, according to a Reuters poll.

* Leumi said its board approved an increase in dividend payout to 40 percent of profit from 20 percent.

* Bank Leumi said it will pay a Q3 dividend of 328 million shekels Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)