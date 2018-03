March 20 (Reuters) - Elbit Systems Ltd:

* ISRAEL’S ELBIT SYSTEMS Q4 REVENUE $1.0 BILLION VERSUS $953.7 MILLION

* ISRAEL’S ELBIT SYSTEMS Q4 NON-GAAP EPS $2.01 VERSUS $1.82

* ELBIT SAYS CONTINUING TALKS WITH ISRAELI GOV’T REGARDING CONDITIONS TO ACQUIRE IMI SYSTEMS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)