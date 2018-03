March 12 (Reuters) - Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust :

* LEADING PROXY ADVISORY FIRMS ISS AND GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST UNITHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE

* PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST - BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF TRUST UNANIMOUSLY DETERMINED DEAL IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF TRUST, FAIR TO UNITHOLDERS