March 29 (Reuters) - Keweenaw Land Association Ltd :

* LEADING PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS JOINS EGAN-JONES IN RECOMMENDING KEWEENAW LAND ASSOCIATION SHAREHOLDERS VOTE ON CORNWALL’S WHITE PROXY CARD

* CORNWALL CAPITAL SAYS INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SERVICES RECOMMENDED KEWEENAW SHAREHOLDERS VOTE WHITE PROXY CARD FOR ELECTION OF CORNWALL’S NOMINEES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: