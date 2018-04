April 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV :

* CHICAGO BRIDGE & IRON - ISS RECOMMENDED CB&I SHAREHOLDERS VOTE "FOR" TRANSACTION WITH MCDERMOTT AT SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ON MAY 2