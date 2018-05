May 14 (Reuters) - Blue Lion Capital:

* ISS RECOMMENDS HOMESTREET SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST SCOTT BOGGS ON BLUE LION’S BLUE PROXY CARD

* BLUE LION CAPITAL - INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SERVICES RECOMMENDED SHAREHOLDERS VOTE ON BLUE PROXY CARD AGAINST HOMESTREET’S DIRECTOR NOMINEE SCOTT BOGGS

* BLUE LION CAPITAL SAYS BLUE LION CAPITAL & AFFILIATES BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF 6.1% OF STOCK OF HOMESTREET Source text for Eikon: