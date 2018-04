BRIEF-ISS Says It Recommends Wells Fargo Shareholders Vote For All Board Nominees At Annual Meeting‍​

April 7 (Reuters) -

* PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS SAYS IT RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ALL WELLS FARGO BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING‍​

* PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTING FOR PROPOSAL TO REDUCE OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO CALL SPECIAL MEETING

* ISS ALSO RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST REFORM EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION POLICY WITH SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

* ISS SAYS “CAUTIONARY SUPPORT” FOR INCUMBENT NOMINEES – ON WELLS FARGO BOARD PRIOR TO 2017 – IS WARRANTED, WHILE SUPPORT FOR ALL NEW NOMINEES IS WARRANTED

* ISS SUGGESTS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR REPORT ON INCENTIVE BASED COMPENSATION AND RISKS OF MATERIAL LOSSES