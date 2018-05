May 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse AG:

* ISS URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF ACTIONS OF FORMER DEUTSCHE BOERSE CEO KENGETER

* ISS TO DEUTSCHE BOERSE SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM: SOME SHAREHOLDERS MAY WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE DISCHARGE OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS IN LIGHT OF CONCERNS OVER THE SUPERVISORY BOARD'S HANDLING OF THE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST THE FORMER CEO