BRIEF-Istar announces pricing of senior unsecured notes and senior convertible notes
#Market News
September 15, 2017 / 2:04 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Istar announces pricing of senior unsecured notes and senior convertible notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Istar Inc-

* Istar announces pricing of senior unsecured notes and senior convertible notes

* Has agreed to sell at par $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.625% senior unsecured notes due 2020

* Has agreed to sell $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.25% senior unsecured notes due 2022

* Istar inc - has agreed to sell at par $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.125% senior convertible notes due 2022 in a separate private offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
