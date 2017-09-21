FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-iStar ‍repaid all 2017 and 2018 debt maturities​
#Market News
September 21, 2017 / 8:29 PM / in a month

BRIEF-iStar ‍repaid all 2017 and 2018 debt maturities​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - iStar Inc

* iStar Inc - ‍Repaid all 2017 and 2018 debt maturities, leaving no corporate debt maturities for next 21 months​

* iStar Inc - ‍Reduced annual expenses underlying earnings by approximately $38 million, or $0.55 per share​

* iStar Inc - ‍Company is in process of amending and restating its secured revolving credit facility to increase capacity from $250 million to $300 million​

* iStar Inc - ‍Repriced term loan from $473 million facility priced at libor+3.75% due July 2020 to $400 million facility at libor+3.00% maturing in Oct 2021​

* iStar Inc - Co is in process of amending and restating its secured revolving credit facility to extend maturity date from march 2018 to September 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
