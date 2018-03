March 27 (Reuters) - Istar Inc:

* ISTAR ANNOUNCES NEW SENIOR EXECUTIVE HIRE AND CHANGE IN CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER POSITION

* SAYS CFO GEOFF JERVIS RESIGNED

* ISTAR - ANDREW RICHARDSON WILL TAKE ON ROLE OF INTERIM CFO OF BOTH ISTAR AND SAFETY, INCOME AND GROWTH WHILE A SEARCH IS UNDERTAKEN FOR PERMANENT CFO