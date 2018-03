March 23 (Reuters) - iStudy Co Ltd

* Says Rheos Capital Works Inc raises stake in the co to 10.1 percent from 0 percent and becomes co’s third biggest shareholder

* Says an investment limited liability partnership cuts stake in the co to 7.1 percent from 13.1 percent and becomes co’s fourth biggest shareholder

* Says an individual cuts all 4 percent stake in the co

* Change occurs on March 23

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/FN7r8F

