Nov 2 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Isuzu Motors expected to report a 7% increase in group operating profit for April-September period to around 73 billion Yen ($640 million) - Nikkei‍​

* ‍Isuzu Motors sales apparently rose 6 percent to about 960 billion Yen for the April-September period - Nikkei​