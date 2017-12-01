FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Isuzu Motors India To Hike Prices Of Pick-Ups And SUV From 01 Jan 2018
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 1, 2017 / 6:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Isuzu Motors India To Hike Prices Of Pick-Ups And SUV From 01 Jan 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Isuzu Motors India :

* ISUZU MOTORS INDIA TO INCREASE PRICES OF PICK-UPS AND SUV FROM 01 JANUARY 2018

* ISUZU MOTORS INDIA - PRICE HIKE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 3 PERCENT - 4 PERCENT ACROSS MODEL RANGE Source text - Isuzu Motors India announced an upcoming increase in the prices of its range of Pick-ups and SUV with effect from 01 January 2018. The increase is expected to be between 3 & 4% across the model range. This means that the prices will go up by approximately Rs. 15000/- on the D-Max (Regular Cab – Commercial Vehicle) to Rs. 1 lakh on the premium mu-X (SUV) – ex-showroom. The changes are set to take effect from 01 January 2018. Further company coverage:

