March 2 (Reuters) - IT COMPETENCE GROUP SE:

* FY SALES OF AROUND EUR 21 MILLION (SALES 2016: EUR 25.0 MILLION)

* FOR THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR, THE COMPANY EXPECTS SALES GROWTH OF AROUND 10%

* FY ‍OPERATING RESULT AROUND EUR -0.75 MILLION (EBITDA 2016: EUR +0.2 MILLION)

* PLAN FOR 2018 CLEARLY POSITIVE EBITDA HAS BEEN FLESHED OUT TO A RANGE OF EUR 0.3 - 0.6 MILLION