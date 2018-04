April 20 (Reuters) - IT Competence Group SE:

* Q1 EBITDA IMPROVED AT EUR 0.2 MILLION (EBITDA Q1 2017: -0.4 MILLION EUROS)

* Q1 SALES AT 5.3 MILLION EUROS COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR (Q1 2017 SALES: 5.9 MILLION EUROS).

* CONFIRMS OPERATING RESULT AND SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK FOR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)