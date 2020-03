BRIEF-IT Link FY EBITDA Grows To 4.6 Million Euros

March 31 (Reuters) - IT Link SA:

* FY NET RESULT EUR 2.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 52.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 43.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SINCE MID-MARCH, THE COVID-19 CRISIS HAS LED TO A PARTIAL SUSPENSION OF ACTIVITY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SUSPENDS ITS GOAL OF INCREASING ITS TURNOVER BY MORE THAN 10% IN FIRST HALF

* FY EBITDA EUR 4.61 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GROUP’S NET DEBT (INCLUDING THAT LINKED TO FACTOR) AMOUNTED TO € 2 MILLION AT END OF 2019, COMPARED TO € 4.8 MILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SHOULD HAVE AN IMPACT IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020

* GROSS CASH TO DATE AMOUNTS TO € 4.4 MILLION, TO WHICH CAN BE ADDED IF NECESSARY MORE THAN € 4.1 MILLION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SOME PROJECTS NOT ELIGIBLE FOR TELEWORK HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED FOR THE DURATION OF THE CONTAINMENT PERIOD, OR EVEN STOPPED

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, THE PERCENTAGE OF PRODUCTION CONSULTANTS WAS 62% COMPARED TO AN AVERAGE OF 87% IN MARCH 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)