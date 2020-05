May 27 (Reuters) - I.T. Ltd:

* FY TOTAL TURNOVER OF GROUP DECREASED BY 12.6% TO HK$7,719.4 MILLION

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$747.3 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT HK$442.6 MILLION

* EXPECT BUSINESS WILL CONTINUE TO FACE STRONG HEADWINDS IN THE PERIOD AHEAD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: