* Operating performance of co for Q1 recorded a material improvement as compared to performance in corresponding period in FY16/17

* Improvements in operating performance due to better gross profit margin in Q1

* Qtrly comparable store sales growth in Hong Kong down 5 percent

* Qtrly comparable store sales growth in Hong Kong down 5 percent

* Qtrly comparable store sales growth in Mainland China up 4.9 percent