March 17 (Reuters) - Itaconix PLC:

* HAS STRONG ORDER BOOK FOR INGREDIENTS USED IN CONSUMER DETERGENT, CLEANING PRODUCTS WHICH HAS NOT BEEN MATERIALLY IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* DUE TO CURRENT MARKET TURBULENCE, DISCUSSIONS IN UK AND U.S. TO PROCURE FUNDING CONTINUE

* NEGOTIATING NEW PAYMENT TERMS WITH KEY CUSTOMERS AND SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE WORKING CAPITAL NEEDS

* CO ASSESSING SALE OF ASSETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: