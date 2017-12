Dec 28 (Reuters) - Gb Minerals Ltd:

* ITAFOS AND GB MINERALS ANNOUNCE MERGER

* GB MINERALS - ‍WILL RECEIVE INTERIM FINANCING IN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF $7 MILLION FROM ITAFOS

* GB MINERALS - SHAREHOLDERS TO GET EITHER 0.035714 OF AN ITAFOS SHARE FOR EACH SHARE, OR C$0.05 IN CASH AND 0.011905 OF AN ITAFOS SHARE FOR EACH SHARE