March 12 (Reuters) - Italeaf Spa:

* ‍TERNIENERGIA RE-ENTERS INTO POSSESSION OF SHARES OF VARIOUS JVS​

* ‍TERNIENERGIA RE-ENTERS INTO POSSESSION OF ALL SHARES OF JVS ENERGIA ALTERNATIVA AND SOLTER AND OF 50% OF JV SOL TARENTI​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: