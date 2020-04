April 29 (Reuters) - Italgas SpA:

* Q1 GROUP NET PROFIT EUR 74.9 MILLION

* NET DEBT AT END-MAR EUR 4.45 BILLION

* SO FAR, IT NOT POSSIBLE TO IDENTIFY IMPACTS ON DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT INITIATIVES AS RESULT OF COVID-19 CRISIS

* COMPANY HAS NOT FOUND ANY EVIDENCE SUGGESTING SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE EFFECTS OF COVID-19 ON 2020 RESULTS SO FAR