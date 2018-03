BRIEF-Italia Independent Group FY Net Loss Shrinks To EUR 9.8 Mln

March 29 (Reuters) - Italia Independent Group Spa:

* FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 22.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 24.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 9.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 12.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES

* SIGNS FINAL AGREEMENTS WITH MMS ITALY HOLDINGS TO SELL 26 PERCENT OF INDEPENDENT IDEAS

* LAPS TO GO HOLDING HAS REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL THE OTHER 25 PERCENT OF INDEPENDENT IDEAS

* BOARD PROPOSES RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO EUR 4.9 MILLION

* FULL SUBSCRIPTION OF RIGHTS ISSUE IS GUARANTEED BY TOP SHAREHOLDER LAPO ELKANN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)