March 24 (Reuters) - Italia Independent Group SpA:

* DUE TO COVID-19 TO EMERGENCY POSTOPONES BOARD’S MEETING TO DATE TO BE DEFINED

* TO POSTPONE SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

* AT PRESENT, IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO ACCURATELY DETERMINE FUTURE PERFORMANCE OF GROUP'S RESULTS, ALTHOUGH IT IS REASONABLE TO ASSUME A GENERAL SLOWDOWN IN ACTIVITIES