April 7 (Reuters) - Italian Exhibition Group SpA:

* FY GROUP SHARE NET PROFIT EUR 12.9 MILLION

* BOARD DECIDED TO ASK APPROVAL OF SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING FOR ALLOCATION OF 2019 PROFIT TO RESERVES

* BOARD AND SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING TO ASSESS POSSIBILITY OF DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION ONCE UNCERTAINTIES LINKED TO COVID-19 EMERGENCY ARE RESOLVED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk newsroom)