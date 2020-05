BRIEF-Italian Exhibition Group Q1 Net Profit Down At EUR 11.3 Mln

May 12 (Reuters) - Italian Exhibition Group SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 60.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 67.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 11.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ESTIMATES IMPACTS OF COVID-19 WILL INVOLVE A DROP OF ROUGHLY EUR 40 MILLION IN TOTAL REVENUES FOR 2020

* TO DATE, NO TRADE FAIRS AND CONFERENCE EVENTS WILL BE HELD IN SECOND QUARTER OF THE YEAR

* COMPANY IS TAKING STEPS TO MAKE USE OF FINANCIAL SUPPORT MEASURES SET FORTH IN THE ITALIAN "LIQUIDITY DECREE"