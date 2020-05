May 14 (Reuters) - Saras SpA:

* COVID-19 IMPACT EXPECTED TO PEAK IN Q2 WITH PRICE DYNAMICS FURTHER PENALISING PROFITABILITY, NET FINANCIAL POSITION - SLIDE

* SARAS SAYS Q2 HEAVILY AFFECTED BY ONGOING MAINTENANCE, TIME AND COST OF MAINTENANCE SEEN RISING DUE TO COVID BUT EXPECTED TO CONCLUDE BY END Q2 - SLIDE Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)