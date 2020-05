BRIEF-Italian Thai Development Syas Covid-19 Delaying Delivery Of Construction Materials

May 21 (Reuters) - Italian Thai Development PCL:

* ITALIAN THAI DEVELOPMENT- COVID-19 DELAYING DELIVERY OF SOME CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS & EQUIPMENT

* ITALIAN THAI DEVELOPMENT- FOR OVERSEAS OPERATIONS, OUTBREAK CAUSED MANY CONSTRUCTION OPERATIONS TO BE SUSPENDED

* ITALIAN THAI DEVELOPMENT- IN BANGLADESH, ALL CONSTRUCTION UNITS SUSPENDED

* ITALIAN THAI DEVELOPMENT PCL-CO’S DOMESTIC BUSINESS ARE INDIRECTLY IMPACTED DUE TO ONGOING COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* ITALIAN THAI DEVELOPMENT- EXPECTED ALL NORMAL OPERATIONS WILL RESUME IN JUNE