BRIEF-Italian Wine Brands FY Net Profit Up At EUR 7.9 Mln

March 18 (Reuters) - Italian Wine Brands SpA:

* FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 160.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 150.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 7.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF UP TO EUR 0.50 PER SHARE

* ON CORONAVIRUS, SINCE IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO PREDICT DURATION OF THIS CONTINGENCY SITUATION, IT CANNOT BE EXCLUDED THAT SITUATION MAY DETERIORATE IN A BLOCKAGE OR SLOWDOWN IN ACTIVITIES THAT CONCERN THE GROUP’S SUPPLIERS

* ON CORONAVIRUS, IN THESE WEEKS OF GREAT TENSION, ACTION IS THEREFORE AIMED TO DEVELOP IMMEDIATE SOLUTIONS TO DEAL WITH EMERGENCY SITUATION AND ENSURE THE MOST EFFICIENT AND EFFECTIVE BUSINESS CONTINUITY POSSIBLE