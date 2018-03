March 15 (Reuters) - Italiaonline Spa:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 26.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 335.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 389.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS HAS APPROVED AN UPDATE OF BUSINESS PLAN EXTENDING ITS DURATION TO 2020

* PREFERRED DIVIDEND OF €30.00 PER SAVINGS SHARE WILL BE DISTRIBUTED TO SAVINGS SHAREHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)