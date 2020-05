May 12 (Reuters) - Italmobiliare SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 149.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 130.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 7.5 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 11.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IMPACTS OF HEALTH EMERGENCY THAT CAN BE OBSERVED TO DATE HAVE BEEN CONTAINED