BRIEF-Italtile Says ‍HY System-Wide Turnover Up At 4.25 Bln Rand

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Italtile Ltd:

* ‍HY SYSTEM-WIDE TURNOVER R4.25 BILLION VS R3.50 BILLION​ YR AGO

* ‍HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 48,6 CENTS, UP 5 PERCENT​

* ‍HY TRADING PROFIT AT R716 MILLION​, UP 21 PERCENT

* ‍LIKE-ON-LIKE RETAIL STORE TURNOVER FOR HY DECREASED BY 3,9%​

* ‍HY DIVIDENDS PER SHARE AT 17,0 CENTS, UP 6 PERCENT​

* ‍MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES THAT SECOND HALF OF YEAR WILL BE STRONGER THAN SECOND HALF OF PRIOR YEAR​

* PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST ANOTHER 10 STORES IN NEXT SIX MONTHS, WHICH WILL BRING TOTAL NUMBER OF STORES OPENED DURING FULL YEAR TO 22​